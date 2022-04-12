Police take man with a rifle into custody in Island community

Massive response after report of a firearm being pointed at someone else

Numerous police vehicles converged on Chemainus Monday afternoon. (Black Press file photo)

It was a scary scene in Chemainus Monday afternoon, as residents witnessed numerous marked and unmarked police cars racing into town.

Police responded to a report of a person allegedly pointing a rifle at someone else. A portion of Chemainus Road from Crozier Road to Crofton Road was shut down for a short time while police dealt with the situation.

“The RCMP Emergency Response Team assisted due to the nature of the call,” noted Cpl. Alex Berube of RCMP media relations for the Island district. “It appears this was an isolated incident.”

One man was taken into custody without incident.

It was a busy afternoon in the Chemainus area for police, with two previous accidents – one along the Trans Canada Highway and one in town.

gunsPolice

 

Police at the scene of an accident earlier Monday afternoon between Chemainus and Duncan. (Photo by Don Bodger)

