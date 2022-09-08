Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.

Port Alberni, ACRD start feasibility study for new pool

Contract awarded to HCMA Architecture and Design at a cost of $92,010

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is finally beginning a feasibility study for a new pool.

The ACRD, along with the City of Port Alberni, issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in June of this year for the report and received four responses. Based on a “comprehensive review,” said ACRD CAO Daniel Sailland, staff recommended awarding the contract to HCMA Architecture and Design at a cost of $92,010. This falls within the ACRD’s $100,000 budget, said Sailland.

The ACRD board of directors approved the choice during a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The feasibility study will involve outreach, research and design for the future governance, guidance and planning for an indoor aquatic facility. A similar study was conducted more than 10 years ago (2011) by the City of Port Alberni, but ACRD staff say many of the details, scope, and deliverables of the 2011 study are no longer relevant. Back in 2011, the cost of a new pool was estimated at $12-18 million.

READ MORE: Port Alberni, ACRD propose feasibility study for new pool

“These studies do have a shelf life,” said Sailland.

Sailland also recommends that the process of the feasibility study be overseen by an advisory committee, comprised of ACRD elected officials, City of Port Alberni officials and representatives from Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations.

“There is a tremendous amount of outreach that is meant to be a part of this initiative,” said Sailland.

The majority of the funding for the study comes from the City of Port Alberni (almost $70,000), with additional contributions from Cherry Creek, Beaufort, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake.

Sproat Lake director Penny Cote wasn’t happy to see Sproat Lake is contributing more than the other areas ($15,732). But Sailland said the governance model of the pool, including funding, is still to be determined.

The project will start this winter, and the final report is expected to come out at the end of 2023.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police say Memphis shooting suspect, 19, in custody

Just Posted

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Port Alberni, ACRD start feasibility study for new pool

Send Air will be offering an airbag session in Port Alberni on Sept. 11 in partnership with the City of Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY SEND AIR)
Port Alberni cyclists can catch some air with Send Air session

Vern Wright of Port Alberni with one of his cars. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Memorial ride planned for late Port Alberni resident

Boats could be spotted in the Alberni Harbour all weekend for the annual Labour Day salmon derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
EDITORIAL: Kudos to Salmon Festival volunteers

Pop-up banner image