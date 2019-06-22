From left to right: Mosaic Forest Management’s General Manager, Operations, Central Island; Chad Campbell, Karlie Ward and Bill Chadwick, of Ryder Contracting Ltd./Camson Contracting; and Jeff Zweig, Mosaic’s president and Chief Executive Officer. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni contractor earns safety award

Mosaic Forest Management honoured 10 Vancouver Island contractors

Mosaic Forest Management honoured 10 Vancouver Island contractors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in safety and environmental initiatives this past year. One of those contractors is from Port Alberni.

Ryder Contracting Ltd./Camson Contracting Ltd., a team of road construction crews based in Port Alberni, was awarded with an Excellent Safety Culture Award on Wednesday, June 19.

Mosaic Forest Management, which includes employees and contractors for both TimberWest and Island Timberlands, achieved a safety performance with the lowest average medical incident rate in five years back in 2018. The downward trend has continued in 2019.

According to a press release from Mosaic, recent contractor safety initiatives include adding vehicle proximity alarms, a man overboard system for boats, deploying collision avoidance technology across log handling facilities, piloting driver fatigue detection sensors in log trucks, and piloting rollover risk detection sensors in log truck trailers. In addition, steep slope harvesting machinery has helped reduce risk by lowering the amount of harvesting with a chainsaw.

“Safety is our highest priority at Mosaic – nothing supersedes it,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of Mosaic. “We learn from every incident, including near misses, so that we can continuously improve towards the singular goal of achieving zero-harm.

“I commend our contractors for their efforts in the field and their continued commitment to making safety and the environment an ongoing priority.”

