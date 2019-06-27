Port Alberni crosswalks, sidewalks not safe, say seniors

MIKE YOUDS

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The city needs to take a closer look at its sidewalks and crosswalks with an eye to providing safe passage for seniors, according to two senior residents of the Alberni Valley.

Art Shambrooke and Sylvia Springer, residents of Heritage Place, an assisted living residence on 10th Avenue near Roger Street, told city council Monday that the problem needs to be addressed.

Shambrooke said residents who rely on scooters find it “extremely treacherous” to navigate the high lips on sidewalks, particularly in the Redford shopping area and nearby civic facilities. He suggested the city examine the problem and fix it without delay.

“We thought the fellow coming to do it could run a scooter over it and find out for himself,” Shambrooke said.

Springer said crosswalk signal timing leaves too little time for some to cross.

Councillor Ron Corbeil told the pair the city is engaged in an “age-friendly assessment” to gain a better understanding of such considerations.

“Maybe we could do a thorough analysis of that radius,” added Councillor Ron Paulson. “There could be a five-year plan so it’s affordable.”

Council promised to keep residents apprised of the assessment.