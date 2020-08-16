The Port Alberni Fire Department is located on 10th Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni fire engine replacement goes over budget

New truck will cost $200K more than first thought: Chief Owens

The City of Port Alberni will be going more than $200,000 over budget to purchase a replacement fire engine for the Port Alberni Fire Department.

The city put out a request for proposals for the replacement of Fire Engine 1 earlier this year and received four responses. “All four of them were a fair amount more than what we had previously budgeted for in the five-year financial plan,” said Fire Chief Mike Owens during a meeting of city council on Monday, Aug. 10.

READ MORE: Port Alberni Fire Department needs new equipment

The winning bid was Fort Garry Fire Trucks Ltd., at a cost of $890,645.

“We engaged with Fort Garry Fire Trucks…and aimed to try to reduce costs as much as we could,” said Owens. “Even with that said, it is $215,347.15 more than what was budgeted.”

The extra funding will come out of the city’s equipment replacement reserve fund (ERRF), with plans to repay it over the next five years.

Owens said some of the unexpected increase could be attributed to the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate and some of the new U.S. tariffs. Although Fort Garry Fire Trucks Ltd. is a Canadian company, around 70 percent of the truck is built in the United States.

The new truck will have a battery system that kicks on when the truck is idling, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. The vehicle will also include airbags, additional rollover protection, backup cameras and increased storage. The current engine is 30 years old and nearing the end of its useful life.

Council expressed disappointment about the “sticker shock” of the new engine, but ultimately approved the purchase.

“I am not willing to compromise the safety of our firefighters or our public because we’re trying to pinch pennies on a piece of apparatus,” said Councillor Ron Paulson.

“This is a large overage to what our budget was,” added Mayor Sharie Minions. “Although I struggle very much with this purchase, I will support it because I have confidence that our fire department and Chief Owens have done their due diligence.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

budgetfirefightersPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Just Posted

Port Alberni fire engine replacement goes over budget

New truck will cost $200K more than first thought: Chief Owens

Vancouver Island University appoints Dr. Judith Sayers as chancellor

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president is considered a leader in Indigenous rights advocacy

Port Alberni athletes put on fitness ‘FUNdraiser’ for frontline workers

Outdoor boot camp will be limited to 50, with donations helping frontline workers’ mental health

Bamfield residents, visitors pressure province as anniversary of fatal crash approaches

Letter-writing campaign makes ‘heartfelt, emotional pleas’ to improve road conditions

Airforce search and rescue helicopter drops in at Cameron Lake for training

Distinctive yellow CH-149 Cormorant turns heads after using Island lake for impromptu hoist

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

VIDEO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

BRNKL seal cam captures harbour seal growing up in busy harbour

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

UPDATED: One person injured in Malahat collision north of Shawnigan Lake exit

One vehicle left hanging on centre median

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

Most Read