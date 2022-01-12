Port Alberni firefighters douse boat fire in harbour

No one on board vessel at the time of the fire

Port Alberni firefighters had to douse a boat fire in the harbour earlier this week.

The Port Alberni Fire Department got a call just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2022 that a commercial vessel was on fire at the Fisherman’s Harbour wharf off Harbour Road.

Because the call came in right at the shift change between night and day shift, PAFD Chief Mike Owens said two crews and two engines ended up attending the fire.

“When the crews arrived there was heavy smoke showing from the vessel,” said Owens. “We initiated an attack and confined the fire to just the cabin on the vessel of origin.”

There was no one on board the vessel at the time of the fire, said Owens, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



