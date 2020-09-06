Adam Dombrowski’s 33.4-pound tyee topped the leaderboard by mid-afternoon of the first day of Port Alberni’s Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY GONE FISHIN’)

Port Alberni fisher tops leaderboard after two days at Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020

Fish caught Saturday still in overall lead heading into third and final day

Thirty pounds has been the magic number in Port Alberni’s Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020 through the first two days of fishing the Alberni Inlet.

Tanner Hodgson lit up the leaderboard early on Saturday with a 33-pound tyee caught at the Wall, and it looked like he was in tight for fish of the day—until Adam Dombrowski reeled in his own fish at the Wall. Dombrowski brought back a 33.4-pounder to the weigh station on Centennial Pier to take over first place, and that’s where he sits as the derby prepares for its third and final day.

Third place on Saturday, Sept. 5 went to Morgan Steed, who brought his 31.12-pounder in midway through the day. All three fishers are from Port Alberni. Dombrowski and Steed were both using anchovy as bait.

Davis Mayo of Nanaimo topped Sunday’s daily leaderboard with a 32.12-pounder caught at Whittlestone. Doug Van Vliet clocked in with a 27.12-lbs caught at Brady’s Beach off Bamfield, while Robert Lindores brought up third place with 27.2 lbs., also caught at Whittlestone.

Second and third place traded off throughout the day, with Lindores hitting the board late in the evening.

Daily winners pick up $5,000 apiece. Second place earns $2,000 and third place $1,000. Overall winner will receive a $5,000 bonus. There are also $500 and $100 hidden weight prizes.

The derby continues on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 7 until 3 p.m. This year’s derby will not include a winner’s ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. Final winners and hidden weight winners will be posted on the Gone Fishin’ Facebook page, announced on 93.3 the PEAK and here at www.albernivalleynews.com.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fishingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tanner Hodgson of Port Alberni was the first to top the leaderboard with a 33-pound tyee, early on Sept. 5, 2020—Day One of Port Alberni’s Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY GONE FISHIN’)

Previous story
Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Just Posted

Port Alberni fisher tops leaderboard after two days at Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020

Fish caught Saturday still in overall lead heading into third and final day

Port Alberni’s Hole in the Wall creates safety concerns

Access to the site is through private lands owned by Mosaic Forest Management

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Multiple vehicles damaged in hit and run

Port Alberni RCMP found unoccupied vehicle suspected in the incident

Alberni teachers’ union calls for smaller class sizes in SD70-Pacific Rim

Lessening classroom density is best use of federally-released COVID-19 funds, says union president

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

Most Read