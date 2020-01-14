Dave Cusson has been named City of Port Alberni’s new Manager of Community Policing, as of Jan. 10, 2020 (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni hires community policing manager for safety team

Dave Cusson was the community policing manager for the city of Nanaimo

The City of Port Alberni has hired a manager of community policing to round out its new community safety team.

Dave Cusson comes to Port Alberni with more than 32 years of policing experience, 22 of which were with the Port Alberni RCMP detachment. Before joining the City of Port Alberni, Cusson worked for the City of Nanaimo as their community policing coordinator for two years, managing the largest community policing program for the RCMP on Vancouver Island.

In his new role, Cusson will be responsible for administering, developing and coordinating a broad range of community-based crime prevention programs and community policing initiatives within the city.

His hiring comes after the city of Port Alberni has developed a new corporate structure for bylaw services, community policing and police support services. This new structure will bolster the city’s approach to community safety and help address current and emerging public safety challenges.

READ MORE: City of Port Alberni plans to open public safety building in Uptown area

“I am passionate about working in the community and am very knowledgeable and skilled with the strategies delivered by community policing programs here in B.C.,” said Cusson in a press release. “I have been a resident of Port Alberni for over 34 years with a deep understanding of the issues we face as a result of my policing background.”

Cusson will start work on March 2.

Cusson is the second new hire for the city in the last two months. Shawn Bourgoin was also hired as the new manager of recreation services in the Parks, Recreation and Heritage department. He starts on Jan. 20.

