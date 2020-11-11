Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Coral Ridinger of the Alberni District Secondary School band performs The Last Post during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Members of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment, in red serge, arrive at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery prior to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions reads a poem written by her daughters during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour during Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Wreaths are laid at the cenotaph in the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army reads a prayer at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran, during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Councillor Helen Poon lay poppies at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band performs at the Hupacasath cemetery during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Colourful rocks could be found at the Field of Honour and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. The rocks were painted by Alberni Valley students in honour of Remembrance Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Although COVID-19 cancelled the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Port Alberni’s Glenwood Centre, community members were still able to pay their respects at a small, socially-distanced ceremony at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery.

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, but still had a small colour party march. Community members took turns laying wreaths at the cenotaph before paying their respects at the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions acknowleged the unusual ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“While there is no comparison between the pandemic of 2020 and the sacrifices made during the devastating wars, I believe this year has given us a unique opportunity,” Minions said on Wednesday. “To slow our lives down, reflect and really appreciate the freedoms we are so privileged to have.”

Alberni District Secondary School students also held a physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremony this year. The ceremony was filmed and can be found on YouTube.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day