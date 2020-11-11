Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coral Ridinger of the Alberni District Secondary School band performs The Last Post during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Coral Ridinger of the Alberni District Secondary School band performs The Last Post during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Members of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment, in red serge, arrive at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery prior to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Members of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment, in red serge, arrive at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery prior to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions reads a poem written by her daughters during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions reads a poem written by her daughters during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour during Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour during Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wreaths are laid at the cenotaph in the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Wreaths are laid at the cenotaph in the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army reads a prayer at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran, during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army reads a prayer at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran, during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Councillor Helen Poon lay poppies at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Councillor Helen Poon lay poppies at the grave of Michael Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band performs at the Hupacasath cemetery during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band performs at the Hupacasath cemetery during Remembrance Day 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Colourful rocks could be found at the Field of Honour and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. The rocks were painted by Alberni Valley students in honour of Remembrance Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Colourful rocks could be found at the Field of Honour and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. The rocks were painted by Alberni Valley students in honour of Remembrance Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Although COVID-19 cancelled the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Port Alberni’s Glenwood Centre, community members were still able to pay their respects at a small, socially-distanced ceremony at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery.

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, but still had a small colour party march. Community members took turns laying wreaths at the cenotaph before paying their respects at the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions acknowleged the unusual ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“While there is no comparison between the pandemic of 2020 and the sacrifices made during the devastating wars, I believe this year has given us a unique opportunity,” Minions said on Wednesday. “To slow our lives down, reflect and really appreciate the freedoms we are so privileged to have.”

Alberni District Secondary School students also held a physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremony this year. The ceremony was filmed and can be found on YouTube.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’
Next story
Dogs survive cougar attack in Ladysmith, family asks for help with vet bills

Just Posted

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, due to COVID-19

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley.
THEN AND NOW: Veteran remembers service, comrades in Vietnam

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley

Tim Murphy
THEN AND NOW: From supply tech to peacekeeper

Tim Murphy was raised in a military family

Roy Buchanan
THEN AND NOW: A PPCLI leader among legions

Roy Buchanan enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1973

Ron Simpson joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1963.
THEN AND NOW: A life spent aboard Canadian naval ships

Ron Simpson joined the Royal Canadian Navy in March 1963

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Casey the dog narrowly survived its encounter with a juvenile cougar. (Submitted photo)
Dogs survive cougar attack in Ladysmith, family asks for help with vet bills

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the attack was a rare and isolated occurrence

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Most Read