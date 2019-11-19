AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni man arrested after armed liquor store robbery

Suspect brandished a weapon at King Edward Liquor Store

A 53-year-old Port Alberni resident has been arrested after robbing a liquor store.

On Monday evening (Nov. 18), Port Alberni RCMP responded to an alarm at the King Edward Liquor Store on Third Avenue. According to RCMP, the suspect—who is known to the employees—brandished a weapon and demanded some alcoholic product from the store. He then fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was located by police approximately two hours later in the 4100 block of Eighth Avenue, where he was arrested.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 19 on charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, theft and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

