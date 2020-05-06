(Black Press Media File)

Port Alberni man arrested after windows smashed at Friendship Centre

Four windows were broken and a small tree was ripped out of the ground

A Port Alberni man has been arrested for smashing windows at the Friendship Centre.

On Tuesday, May 5 at 5:10 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a report of someone smashing windows and destroying plants at the Friendship Centre in the 3500 block of Fourth Avenue.

Police attended the scene and located the suspect nearby, who then fled from police. The suspect had damaged the Friendship Centre building by breaking four large windows, one of which had a large rock thrown through it, and had ripped a small tree out of the ground and tossed it onto the roadway.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man from Port Alberni, was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. The man is facing charges of Mischief Under $5000, Obstruction and Breach of Probation. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 12.

