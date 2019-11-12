Port Alberni man charged with multiple thefts from vehicles, lockers at Echo Centre

A Port Alberni man will appear in court on Wednesday accused in several thefts.

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6, 2019, the Port Alberni RCMP received several reports of thefts from vehicles, break and enters, fraudulent use of credit cards as well as some thefts from lockers at Echo Centre.

On Nov. 7, Roger Matthew Stonehouse, 28, was arrested after police found him in possession of numerous stolen items related to seven separate reported occurrences.

Police are investigating him further for several other reported thefts, according to Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Stonehouse is in custody awaiting another court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13 on charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Numerous items remain in police custody which are believed to have been stolen from residents of the Valley, Hayden said. “If you have been the recent victim of a theft from vehicle or a theft from the lockers at Echo Centre which has not been reported, or you have not reported the specific stolen items to police, the Port Alberni RCMP is requesting that you contact them at 250-723-2424 and provide these details.”

Hayden added that RCMP general duty members and officers with the Crime Reduction Unit have been working hard to investigate these thefts.

Previous story
Truck goes down embankment after collision on Alberni summit
Next story
Repairs made at Port Alberni’s ice rink

Just Posted

Repairs made at Port Alberni’s ice rink

City waiting on Technical Safety BC approval to re-open

Port Alberni man charged with multiple thefts from vehicles, lockers at Echo Centre

A Port Alberni man will appear in court on Wednesday accused in… Continue reading

Truck goes down embankment after collision on Alberni summit

Highway 4 was closed in both directions Monday afternoon

Alberni adventurers talk about trekking Vancouver Island’s ‘Secret Coast’

Windh will share photos and stories from the expedition at Alberni Valley Museum

Port Alberni remembers our veterans

Remembrance Day ceremonies took place Nov. 11

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

Most Read