Port Alberni man dies in ATV accident

A Port Alberni man has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident near Hector Road, west of Port Alberni.

The man was riding a side-by-side ATV on a rural road when the accident occurred the afternoon of Wednesday, June 12, Port Alberni RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

Emergency personnel including Sproat Lake and Port Alberni fire departments and the RCMP attended the scene. “Emergency medical treatment was ceased. The older male driver was deceased,” Dionne said.

The accident was considered an isolated incident.

“The public are encouraged to take all safety precautions in use of all-terrain vehicles including safety helmets and all protection that is available,” Dionne added.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
