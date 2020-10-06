The City of Port Alberni has closed Blair Park and a portion of the Kitsuksis Dyke walking path after three bears have been spotted in the area. (CITY OF PORT ALBERNI PHOTO)

Port Alberni park closed due to bear sightings

Bears may have become food-conditioned by park garbage cans

A park in Port Alberni will remain closed to the public for at least a week after three bears were spotted in the area.

The City of Port Alberni announced on Tuesday, Oct. 6 that Blair Park (located at the end of Pineo Road and Margaret Street) and a portion of the Kitsuksis Dyke walking path are currently closed to the public, as three bears have been spotted in the area and have been getting into the city’s garbage cans.

The city and Conservation Officer Services are hoping to avoid trapping the animals.

“We think they have become food-conditioned,” explained Gaylene Thorogood, the city’s manager of public safety. “We’re closing the park out of an abundance of caution. We’re trying to avoid any human-bear conflicts and hoping they will move on to another location.”

The garbage cans will be removed and upgraded over the next week, she said.

Bear sightings and encounters with aggressive bears can be reported to Conservation Officer Services at 1-877-952-7277.

“Seeing a bear in general is not a conflict, but if they’re in our parks and not being scared off, we don’t want that to happen,” said Thorogood.

The park and walking path will re-open on Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian researchers explore whether TB vaccine offers COVID-19 protection
Next story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

Soup Campbell leaves behind a legacy in Port Alberni

A small parade of vintage trucks and Model A Fords took to the streets on Sept. 5

Port Alberni park closed due to bear sightings

Bears may have become food-conditioned by park garbage cans

Port Alberni Dairy Queen raising funds for BC Children’s Hospital

From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, Dairy Queen will be donating $5 for every cake

City of Port Alberni looks at designs for welcome sign

Mayor says proposed welcome signs designs are a ‘good starting point’

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the preseason with two wins against Cowichan Caps

Bulldogs will travel to Duncan for another pair of preseason games

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Vancouver Island climate activist asks B.C.’s top doc to look into jail COVID-19 protocols

Following arrest, Extinction Rebellion co-founder writes Bonnie Henry about his Nanaimo experience

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Ladysmith Light Up cancelled, but decorations will still go up

The annual event regularly draws crowds of over 30,000 people to the streets of Ladysmith

Most Read