Port Alberni proposes 4.97 percent tax increase in 2022 draft budget

Public will have opportunities to provide feedback, ask questions

The first draft of the City of Port Alberni’s 2022 budget proposes a 4.97 percent property tax increase.

Director of finance Andrew McGifford presented an overview of the city’s five-year financial plan for 2022-2026 during a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.

The draft proposes a property tax increase of 4.97 percent for the year of 2022. From 2023 to 2026, the plan proposes annual property tax increases that vary between 4.7 percent and 4.8 percent.

McGifford said the increase is largely based on inflation.

“We have been seeing cost inflation over the past few months that has been stronger than we’ve seen in the past few years,” he explained. “The budget reflects the continued levels of service that the city has provided.”

The financial plan must be adopted by May 14, and the city is planning to have the budget adopted by April 11. Until then, city council and the public will have a few opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback.

McGifford will be presenting the detailed financial plan to council during the next regular council meeting on Jan. 31.

Another committee of the whole meeting will take place Feb. 22, and the city also plans to hold an e-town hall on March 7 at 7 p.m. This will provide an electronic platform for the public to engage with the draft budget.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

