Port Alberni RCMP are looking for missing woman

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Indigenous woman, Maxine Thomas, who was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Maxine Thomas hasn’t been seen by family since Oct. 3

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing person known to travel to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ahousat. Maxine Thomas, 40, was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 along the Third Avenue corridor in Port Alberni.

Maxine Thomas is Indigenous, five feet two inches tall, 120 pounds with short purple hair at the time of her last contact. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. She may be staying with friends or family.

Anyone with information on her location is requested to contact the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment at 250-723-2424.

