Port Alberni RCMP members and staff wear red to honour fallen officer, Cst. Heidi Stevenson, from Nova Scotia, who was killed along with 21 others in a mass shooting a week ago. (April 24, 2020) (PHOTO COLLAGE COURTESY PA RCMP)

Port Alberni RCMP honour fallen officer from Nova Scotia

Social distancing measures prevent line of duty funeral for officer

On Friday April 24, 2020, the Port Alberni RCMP showed their respect for Cst. Heidi Stevenson of RCMP “H” Division Nova Scotia, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on April 19, along with 21 other Nova Scotians in Canada’s worst mass shooting in history.

READ: Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

“Due to the restrictions of the (coronavirus) pandemic, the RCMP, and the nation as a whole, aren’t able to honour our fallen member, Cst. Heidi Stevenson as we would normally,” Port Alberni RCMP media liaison Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The members and staff of the Port Alberni detachment came together on Friday to commemorate Cst. Stevenson with group photos, while respecting social distancing.

At 10 a.m. they conducted a moment of silence in Stevenson’s memory inside the detachment.

