Port Alberni RCMP identify suspect in locker room thefts

Multiple complaints came in about thefts from Echo Centre lockers

Port Alberni RCMP have identified a suspect in a string of thefts from lockers at Echo Centre’s pool.

“We have an active investigation regarding thefts from lockers at Echo Centre,” Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

He said there were multiple incidents reported of thefts from locker rooms “as the suspect pried open the lockers.”

Two males had complained on a Port Alberni social media site that someone had stolen wallets and cell phones from their locked lockers. As a result of a separate incident, police have identified a suspect, Dionne said.

As no charges have been forwarded to Crown Counsel yet, RCMP could not release any information about the suspect.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
