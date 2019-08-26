Port Alberni RCMP investigate string of commercial break-ins

A number of businesses in Port Alberni’s commercial districts have been hit by break-and-enters in the past couple of weeks, and police are asking members of the public for any video or information of suspicious occurrences to help them solve the thefts.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a string of commercial break and enters, including multiple occurrences, on Gertrude St, Hollywood St, Glenwood and Roger Street, 10th Avenue near Roger Street and a number of business on Argyle Street from Third Avenue to Harbour Quay.

“To date the offences have been break and enter only, without confrontation or violence,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Dionne.

Dionne declined to name the numerous businesses, saying he personally had not spoken to their owners or managers for permission.

“Investigators believe that a small number of individuals may be responsible for these offences and forensic evidence from the sites is being analyzed in an effort to confirm,” he said.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant, to report suspicious persons or activities and to secure all potential access points to their homes and businesses. Port Alberni Detachment is actively investigating these offences and are requesting any video, photographs or eyewitness accounts of suspects and/or vehicles related to these crimes.”

Anyone with information on these or any crime, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.solvecrime.ca, by SMS: Text: BCTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637).