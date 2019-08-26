Port Alberni RCMP investigate string of commercial break-ins

A number of businesses in Port Alberni’s commercial districts have been hit by break-and-enters in the past couple of weeks, and police are asking members of the public for any video or information of suspicious occurrences to help them solve the thefts.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a string of commercial break and enters, including multiple occurrences, on Gertrude St, Hollywood St, Glenwood and Roger Street, 10th Avenue near Roger Street and a number of business on Argyle Street from Third Avenue to Harbour Quay.

“To date the offences have been break and enter only, without confrontation or violence,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter Dionne.

Dionne declined to name the numerous businesses, saying he personally had not spoken to their owners or managers for permission.

“Investigators believe that a small number of individuals may be responsible for these offences and forensic evidence from the sites is being analyzed in an effort to confirm,” he said.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant, to report suspicious persons or activities and to secure all potential access points to their homes and businesses. Port Alberni Detachment is actively investigating these offences and are requesting any video, photographs or eyewitness accounts of suspects and/or vehicles related to these crimes.”

Anyone with information on these or any crime, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.solvecrime.ca, by SMS: Text: BCTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Previous story
B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark
Next story
No sign that Canadian killed at his Mexico home was in danger, friend says

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP investigate string of commercial break-ins

A number of businesses in Port Alberni’s commercial districts have been hit… Continue reading

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before, Bryer Schmegelsky, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Bearfoot in the Park raises funds for Port Alberni women’s centre

Youth counselling programs benefit from first annual event

BCHL: Bulldogs fall to Capitals in third preseason loss

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be on the road starting Wednesday, Aug. 28

Casual car show will put the drive into food drive

Port Alberni’s Cars and Coffee will wrap up with a food drive in September

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Back-to-back crashes back up highway traffic in Nanaimo

Two accidents happened 20 minutes apart between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Most Read