Port Alberni RCMP kept busy over Christmas break

$70,000 worth of tools reported stolen on Christmas Eve

Port Alberni RCMP were kept busy over the Christmas period with several break-ins and a theft of a vehicle.

On Christmas Eve, a vehicle was located abandoned in suspicious circumstances at the intersection of Ash Main Road and Stirling Arm Drive. The vehicle was identified as having been stolen.

Later that night, as a result of the inquiries involving the recovered stolen vehicle, it was determined that culprits had broken into a building at 5600 Shoemaker Bay Road, which houses three separate businesses (Kurtis Leroy Trucking, J & L Auto and Don Woodfin Log Transport).

A significant quantity of tools have been reported stolen, with an estimated value of approximately $70,000. Police are continuing their investigation, including the use of Forensic Identification Specialists.

On Dec. 26, West Coast Cleaners had its inner office door forced open sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The cash register and a point of sale terminal (debit/credit card reader) were stolen from the office.

Police are continuing their investigation, including reviewing video surveillance and using Forensic Identification Specialists.

The theft of a 16’ aluminum Grade 3 ladder was reported to Port Alberni RCMP by Canadian Tire on Wednesday, Dec. 27. In reviewing available security video footage, the theft occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Two suspects were observed driving up to the secure compound in a white SUV. One suspect was wearing a white jacket and black hat and was approximately 5’10” in height. The second suspect was wearing a purple winter jacket with fur on the hood.

A break, enter and theft was also reported by Proactive Industrial Services on Wednesday. Sometime between December 26 at 8 p.m. and December 27 at 10:30 a.m., someone cut through the chain link fence at the company’s compound and entered a rear door to the premise. Approximately $3,000 worth of tools were stolen from the business, including Milwaukee cordless and electric power tools.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Port Alberni RCMP received four calls of suspicious occurrences overnight between Dec. 27 and 28, including suspects checking parked vehicles, another running from the front doors of West Coast Medical Centre and another trying the doors of a residence on Gertrude St.

The RCMP sincerely appreciate Port Alberni residents calling police in circumstances such as these, which may have prevented crimes from occurring.

Port Alberni RCMP have also received a number of calls of possible impaired drivers from the start of the Christmas holiday continuing through to Dec. 28. The RCMP want to extend their thanks to citizens and visitors to the area who have called in these hazards and would like to remind callers to pull over to a safe location before calling in erratic and possibly impaired drivers. Location, licence plate numbers and province of issue, vehicle descriptions, and direction of travel, along with observed driving behaviour are all very helpful to police officers attempting to intercept the driver.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the RCMP encourage everyone to have fun and stay safe. Pedestrians need to wear reflective clothing and carry flashlights with them. This is not new messaging, but there continue to be a lot of pedestrians wearing black or other dark non reflective clothing out on the streets, which is always made worse in foggy and wet conditions. Reflective clothing and flashlights can help drivers clearly see pedestrians, whether on the street, in cross walks, parking lots or other public spaces.

For potential drivers, if you drink alcohol or use illicit drugs, don’t drive. Make alternate arrangements for your transportation and avoid tragedy that can devastate so many. Port Alberni RCMP will have additional personnel on the roads, detecting and apprehending impaired drivers and conducting general traffic enforcement to help keep the community’s roads safe.

Previous story
Wrong nail polish colour tops worst 911 calls of 2017: E-Comm
Next story
Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP kept busy over Christmas break

$70,000 worth of tools reported stolen on Christmas Eve

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary donates $150,000 to hospital

The West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary last month presented a cheque for… Continue reading

Construction causes delays on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake

People driving between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach stuck in lineups

Two options exist in Alberni for recycling your Christmas tree

Both tree chipping services are local fundraisers

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

City of Nanaimo won’t pursue legal action against mayor

Mayor Bill McKay suggests apology is in order

Most Read