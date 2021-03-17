Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a sexual assault investigation.

On the morning of March 10, Port Alberni RCMP officers received a report that a woman walking in the Third Avenue and Mar Street area had accepted a ride from an unknown man and had been sexually assaulted a few days previously.

Accoridng to RCMP, an investigation was immediately launched and investigators have been working to establish related locations, travel routes and potential CCTV footage to advance the investigation.

The RCMP say there are aware of some “social media discussion and allegations” about the incident online.

“We want to assure the public that we strongly believe this incident to be targeted and the general public is not at risk,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment.

Dionne asked residents to continue personal safety practices and offered the following safety advice:

Don’t accept rides from strangers.

Share your travel routes with friends and family and let them know when you will arrive.

Carry a phone and call 911 if you feel threatened.

Travel on well lit routes, avoid shortcuts and secluded locations and walk with a friend whenever possible.

Port Alberni RCMP officers may be canvassing residents and businesses for video surveillance in the upcoming days. Investigators want to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area of Third Ave and Mar Street in the days leading up to March 10 and saw anything suspicious, or victims of a similar incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

