Jeff Buck was last seen June 25, 2020

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Jeff Buck, a Port Alberni resident missing since June 27, 2020. (RCMP PHOTO COMPOSITE)

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Port Alberni resident.

Jeff Buck was last seen on June 25, but had been last known to be at a motel on Third Avenue on June 27, 2020 in the Port Alberni area.

Buck is a Caucasian male, 47 years old, approximately 177 centimetres (five-foot-10) tall with thinning brown hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buck is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

