Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

The vehicle involved in the hit and run on Argyle Street. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a hit and run this afternoon.

RCMP responded to a hit and run collision with a pedestrian on Argyle Street and 4th Avenue on Thursday, May 10, just before 2 p.m.

A 54-year-old woman was crossing southbound on Argyle Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. She had made it three quarters of the way across the four-lane roadway when an eastbound vehicle failed to stop at the crosswalk and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and checked on the woman, but after doing so, got back in his car and drove away. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and its driver. The vehicle appears to be a grey or light green older model mid-sized four-door sedan, maybe a Chevy Cobalt, possibly with new front end damage. The driver is described as a caucasian elderly man, possibly in his 70s, with a slender build.

Previous story
Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior
Next story
Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Upsets and near-upsets in week three of Alberni spring league

Dave Ralla produces a 22 point beatdown of previously unbeaten Twisted Willow

Alberni bowlers head to Special Olympic nationals in PEI

Alley Oops will compete in Canadian finals for five-pin bowling

Two painters featured at Rollin Art Centre

Community Arts Council’s giant book fundraiser takes place this weekend

Hamilton cards gross 72 in Alberni Golf Club action

Twin Travel and Cruises Scramble takes place Sunday

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Fire destroys house along Nanaimo River

Extension Volunteer Fire Department on scene, no injuries reported

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Sea lice outbreak threatens Clayoquot salmon

DFO investigating salmon farm company’s operation for violations

Most Read