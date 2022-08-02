Port Alberni RCMP seek information on man who smashed business door

Surveillance video shows a suspect breaking glass door in Third Avenue business

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who smashed a glass door of a Third Avenue business on July 29, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who smashed out a glass door to a Third Avenue business at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Port Alberni RCMP were contacted by the business owner in the 3000-block of Third Avenue the following day and provided surveillance video, which depicts the man hitting the store front window and glass door with a hammer, breaking the glass door. The man is on camera approximately eight minutes earlier throwing a bottle at the same business, said RCMP Const. Richard Johns.

Several vehicles drove past the business as the man was hitting the front door and may be able to provide more information, he added. “We are looking for anyone with information about the identity of the man, or who may have dashcam video.”

The man is described as a Caucasian man, with a white beard, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. At the time he was wearing an orange T-shirt, black shorts and red baseball hat, and walked past with a bicycle earlier in the night.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

