Port Alberni RCMP seek missing youth

Port Alberni RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Port Alberni youth.

Amina Moussa was last seen June 6, 2018 at approximately 11:30 a.m. when she left her residence in a taxi. Amina was then dropped off and last seen at the 7-11 store on Johnston Road. She had indicated that she was going to stay at a friend’s, but did not advise who the friend was or where they lived.

Since Amina’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, but have been unable to locate her. RCMP are requesting that Amina contact the police or her family and friends to let them know she is safe.

As investigators continue to search for Amina, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate and also remain watchful for her.

Description of Amina Moussa:

• First Nations female

• 16 years old

• 5’9” ft (175 cm)

• 140 lbs (64 kg), slender build

• long dark hair

• brown eyes

She was last seen wearing:

• Black rain coat

• Black leggings

• White running shoes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).