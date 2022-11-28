Port Alberni RCMP released this surveillance footage of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Sunday, Nov. 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP seek suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery

The suspect, wearing a ski mask, allegedly produced an edged weapon and demanded money

Police in Port Alberni are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The robbery was reported just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the 7-Eleven store located on Redford Street. A male suspect, wearing a ski mask, allegedly produced an edged weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Port Alberni RCMP officers responded, along with the assistance of the Police Dog Services, but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black ski mask, blue sweatshirt and green camouflage pants.

RCMP say the scene has been processed by the Forensic Identification Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Port Alberni

