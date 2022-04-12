Port Alberni receives $2.5 million in grant funding for Connect the Quays pathway

The City of Port Alberni has received $2.5 million in grant funding for a pathway that will connect Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay.
The funding for the Connect the Quays pathway comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which invests in infrastructure projects to help build inclusive, resilient communities.
In total, Port Alberni will be receiving $962,220 in federal funding and $1,539,433 in provincial funding.
The city hopes to start construction in 2022.