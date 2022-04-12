Port Alberni receives $2.5 million in grant funding for Connect the Quays pathway

City hopes to start construction of the path in 2022

Victoria Quay is located on the Somass River in Port Alberni. Also the unceded territory of the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The City of Port Alberni has received $2.5 million in grant funding for a pathway that will connect Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay.

The funding for the Connect the Quays pathway comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which invests in infrastructure projects to help build inclusive, resilient communities. The federal and provincial governments are investing in 57 infrastructure projects across the province.

In total, Port Alberni will be receiving $962,220 in federal funding and $1,539,433 in provincial funding.

“We believe that the waterfront is our community’s greatest asset and we are so proud to be taking another step forward in enhancing that asset, and making space for people to enjoy it,” Mayor Sharie Minions announced on social media on April 11, 2022.

Back in December, Port Alberni city council gave approval to PWL Partnership Landscape Architects Inc. to begin detailed design work for two sections of the Connect the Quays pathway, at a cost of $90,000.

The first segment is 1,100 metres of path between Harbour Quay and Tyee Landing, including the Somass Lands. The second segment will be 850 metres of path from Gertrude Street through Roger Creek Park to the bridge across Roger Creek.

The city hopes to start construction of these two segments these two segments in 2022.

