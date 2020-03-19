Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni’s recycling depot on Third Avenue is closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there are still other options for recycling within the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

The Alberni Valley Landfill (located at 7080 McCoy Lake Road) is open from Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The landfill accepts Recycle BC materials (packaging and printed paper products, glass and other packaging) as well as metal, antifreeze/oil, batteries and cell phones.

The Bottle Depot (located at 3533 Fourth Avenue) is open Monday to Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). It accepts electronics, computer equipment, flammable liquids, paint and domestic pesticides.

Canadian Tire (located at 3550 Johnston Road) is open Monday to Saturday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and takes light bulbs.

All curbside pickup will continue as scheduled.

If you have any questions, call 250-720-2700 or email recycle@acrd.bc.ca.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCoronavirus