Meow Meow is a nine-year-old tabby currently recovering at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch after being attacked by a stray dog. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni SPCA seeks help after senior cat attacked by dog twice

Nine-year-old tabby named Meow Meow will need her front leg amputated

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot Branch is seeking help with medical costs for a nine-year-old tabby called Meow Meow, who has been attacked by a stray dog for a second time.

Meow Meow endured a tail amputation a few years ago after being attacked by another stray dog, and now she will need surgery to have her front leg amputated.

“Even though she has been traumatized, Meow Meow still remains comfortable with other cats and dogs,” said Alberni-Clayoquot branch manager Sam Sattar. “She’s a lovely cat with lots of personality at nine years of age.”

Once Meow Meow has her surgery, she will need about a month to recover before she’s ready to be adopted and enjoy her golden years as an indoor cat. Her medical and costs of care are expected to reach $2,223.

To help Meow Meow, and other animals in need at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 4936 Broughton Street, Port Alberni, 250.723.5269.

 

