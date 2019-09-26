Bruce Patterson (left) presents ADSS teacher Mike Roberts with a certificate of recognition on Tuesday, Sept. 24. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni teacher honoured for action during bus crash

ADSS teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

A Port Alberni teacher has been honoured for his quick actions during a fatal bus crash earlier this month.

Bruce Patterson, a unit chief for BC Emergency Health Services, presented a certificate of recognition to Alberni District Secondary School teacher Mike Roberts on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The certificate acknowledges the “critical role” Roberts played in a bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Sept. 13.

READ MORE: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

“That bus had a lot of people in it, and we didn’t have enough resources,” explained Patterson.

Port Alberni only has two ambulances available overnight at the local ambulance station. With some help from nearby communities, emergency crews were able to send a total of 10 ambulances to the crash scene, along with two helicopters from the Comox Valley 442 Squadron. This still wasn’t enough to transport the more than 40 passengers who were on board the overturned charter bus.

When Roberts heard the news of the crash, he drove out to the site in one of the ADSS athletic department’s “Armada” buses to help transport passengers either to West Coast General Hospital or the emergency reception centre set up in Port Alberni.

READ MORE: City of Port Alberni offers support after fatal bus crash

“We got a hold of Mike and another teacher, Dave Maher,” explained Patterson. “They came when we called and picked up 22 people. They drove [the bus] there and back.”

Maher, who is the principal at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre, has also received a certificate of recognition from BC Emergency Health Services.

Patterson says that the work that Roberts and Maher provided that night was “essential” for BC Emergency Health Services.

“To have people who are willing to drop everything at 10 o’clock at night, knowing that they’ll probably be awake all night,” said Patterson. “It’s very reassuring to me as a paramedic to know we have reliable people in the community.”

Roberts was surprised by the certificate on Tuesday during one of his classes at ADSS.

“[The recognition] wasn’t why I did it,” said Roberts. “That’s not why I do anything. I did it because it needed to be done.”

Roberts is the athletic director at ADSS, but also teaches Leadership courses and the Emergency Medical Responder program at the high school. For this reason, Patterson said that no paramedics were needed on the school bus on Sept. 13.

On Tuesday, ADSS vice principal Jeanette Badovinac also expressed her appreciation for Roberts’ actions.

“We’re really proud to have you as a role model for our kids,” she told Roberts.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ucluelet man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Just Posted

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Ucluelet man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield in Port Alberni celebrates 17 years

Abbeyfield Port Alberni is the home of 21 permanent residents

Caldarulo wins stableford event at Alberni Golf Club

It was a small but enthusiastic group who competed in the event in the rain on Sunday

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni painter offers watercolour portrait workshop

Learn techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Most Read