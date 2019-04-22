Port Alberni workers to honour Day of Mourning on April 28

Port Alberni firefighter Travis Cross lays a flower on the cairn in front of the Steelworkers’ Hall in Port Alberni in remembrance for the 2018 Day of Mourning. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

There were 131 people killed on the job in British Columbia last year. It is this sort of statistic that underlines the importance of the annual Day of Mourning in Canada.

“The National Day of Mourning offers an opportunity for us to honour co-workers, friends and family who have lost their lives to workplace injury and disease, and to collectively renew the commitment to create safer workplaces in our province,” said Glen Cheetham, business agent for United Steelworkers Local 1-1937.

Day of Mourning ceremonies have been held across the country ever since the Canadian Labour Congress initiated a National Day of Mourning ceremony on April 28, 1984.

Port Alberni will be part of that ceremony this Sunday, April 28 at the Steelworkers Hall.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, and the ceremony starts inside at 10:30 a.m. The Steelworkers’ Hall is located at 4904 Montrose St.

In lieu of flowers or a wreath, the United Steelworkers are asking people to make a donation to Ty Watson House Hospice. There will be individual carnations available at the ceremony for people to lay atop the cenotaph at the conclusion of the ceremony.

