Solander Laurent Danshin is the first baby born in 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s first baby of 2023 has arrived

Parents surprised to discover son is Vancouver Island city’s New Year’s baby

Port Alberni has welcomed its first baby of 2023.

Solander Laurent Danshin was born at West Coast General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. weighing seven pounds, 13 ounces. He was born to parents Andre-Anne and Joseph Danshin, who just moved to Port Alberni two years ago. Solander has one older brother named Beaufort.

Mother Andre-Anne says the delivery, which took place via Cesarean section, went well. She laughed when she learned that Solander was the first baby of the year.

“We were not expecting it,” she said.

The parents decided on Solander’s name after his first night in the hospital. He was named after Solander Island, an ecological reserve off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. Both his parents work at sea, said Andre-Anne.

“It’s a name that resonates a lot with us,” she said.

Andre-Anne says the family has spent the past few days getting to know their new family member.

“He’s doing super good,” she said. “He’s feeding well and getting more and more awake every day.”


New Year'sPort Alberni

