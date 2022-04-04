Librarians from the VIRL Port Alberni branch were on the picket line Friday, April 1, 2022 as part of an ongoing BCGEU strike. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni’s library behind picket lines as VIRL librarians strike

Wage talks between BCGEU, VIRL come to halt following mediation

Vancouver Island Regional Library librarians were on the picket line Friday, April 1 at the Port Alberni branch.

As of March 30, 2022 all BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) members working as VIRL librarians have been on strike. Other branches on the Island have seen rotating job action. The BCGEU and VIRL have been negotiating a new contract for librarians, and differ over the latest wage proposal VIRL offered during mediation on March 23.

This is the second time Port Alberni’s library has closed in order for VIRL librarians to picket. Librarians were behind picket lines again on Monday, April 4.

While Port Alberni’s library was closed due to job action, patrons were still able to return library books to the boxes outside the building; none of the other services within Echo Centre were affected.

