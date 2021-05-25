Port Hardy RCMP officers plunge into ocean to save woman from drowning

RCMP officers teamed up to save a women from drowning on Friday, May 21 in Port Hardy.

“Port Hardy RCMP received multiple calls about a suicidal female walking into the ocean with the intent of drowning herself,” states a news release from Port Alice RCMP Const. Rebekah Draht. “By the time officers arrived on scene, the female was very far from the shore. Without hesitation, Const. Dupuy and Const. Spenner both swam out to the distraught female and rescued her.”

Once the offiers had the woman safely on shore, she was then transported by ambulance to the hospital for a further mental health evaluation.

“The quick thinking of both Const. Dupuy and Const. Spenner saved the individual involved and allowed her to get the help she needed,” said Draht. “The Port Hardy RCMP would also like to thank the multiple callers who reported the incident, as it was essential in helping the officers respond quickly.”

