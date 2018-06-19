Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Shaun Stevenson was named the Port of Prince Rupert’s new president and CEO on June 19. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

After 10 months, the Port of Prince Rupert has announced Shaun Stevenson as its new hire for president and CEO, replacing Don Krusel.

“I’ve had the tremendous opportunity to work with the Port now for 21 years,” Stevenson said after the announcement at the port’s Annual Public Meeting on June 19.

Stevenson’s prior role with the port was as its Vice President of trade development and public affairs, working on the port’s expansion, attracting new business and investments. Stevenson has also worked with First Nations, government and community stakeholders. He was selected out of 67 applicants.

“I think I’ve had an opportunity to grow with the Port of Prince Rupert,” he said. “I’ve been involved with many of our business development initiatives that have led to the growth and expansion of the port. I also think I have a deep connection with the community. I’m a proud resident of Prince Rupert.”

Bud Smith, the port’s chair who introduced Stevenson as CEO, thanked the interim CEO Joe Rektor for his 10-month leadership.

“Thanks to Joe’s steady leadership, the Board had the opportunity to engage deeply in this recruitment process, providing us with the utmost confidence that Shaun is the right choice to be the Port of Prince Rupert’s leader into the future,” Smith said in a press release.

“Shaun has played an integral role in the Port’s development from a relatively small concern to a North American gateway that is playing a vital role in delivering and expanding market access to Canadian shippers, industries, and their communities. Shaun’s deep understanding of the Port’s role in adding value to global trade is outstanding, as his ability to communicate and develop strong relationships with our partners.”

