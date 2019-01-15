Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Police were called to a residence on Stage Road in Cache Creek on the evening of Monday, Jan. 14.

The Journal has received multiple reports that a fatal shooting took place.

Police have not yet returned a request for comment.

Residents of Cache Creek were on edge as reports circulated on social media about a possible suspect fleeing through the town.

“Cops and dogs out in town tonight looking for suspect in a tan jacket, short dark hair just jumped the fence across from my house guy disappears … probably heading down dirt road towards Sunvalley crescent,” posted Alex Ekering at around 10:30 p.m.

“Police came through our house … police dog headed towards creek,” posted Cheryl Milward a short time later.

Brenda Cumming posted that the suspect “Was hiding in my carport by my car 20 minutes ago. Seen by neighbor.”


