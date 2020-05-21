B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on perimeter of a fire, July 2019. (B.C. government)

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

The B.C. Wildfire Service is gearing up for the summer season with COVID-19 restrictions, including smaller wildfire camps and single-occupancy tents for firefighters in the field.

B.C.’s 2020 wildfire season is off to a slower than average start, with 132 fires identified as of May 21, five currently burning and all under control. The 10-year average for this time of year is 172 fires.

B.C. is proceeding with its fire prevention and fuel management program, but prescribed burns are not being done due to air quality restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Most open burning has been prohibited since April 16 as part of COVID-19 public health restrictions, except for campfires that are less than half a metre in width and height.

more to come…

BC legislaturebc wildfiresCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic
Next story
Grizzlies that turned up in Sayward last week on the move again

Just Posted

A Day in the Life of Port Alberni: pandemic edition

See what people in the Alberni Valley have been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic

Teen with suspected gun arrested in Port Alberni

RCMP respond to weapons complaint near a residential neighbourhood

QUINN’S QUIPS: Saying goodbye to Shadow

Kayla Aolick has lost her faithful sidekick

A LOOK BACK: Babies of the Alberni Valley

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre gardens opening in June

The gallery and gift shop will remain closed to the public

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Grizzlies that turned up in Sayward last week on the move again

Maybe they wanted to get away from the paparazzi

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Historic hotel and only restaurant in remote Zeballos considers shutting its doors

Cedars Inn unsure about future after series of financial catastrophes, COVID-19 induced tourism dip

Most Read