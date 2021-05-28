Palestinians spend the night next to their destroyed homes that were hit recently by Israeli air strikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Khalil Hamra

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

The funding will go directly to experienced organizations to help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of recent conflict

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a news release today, Trudeau says the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

He says a recent rise in violence in the region is alarming as everyone has seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain inflicted on families.

Canada’s aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure.

Canada will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were killed.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 28, 2021.

Most Read