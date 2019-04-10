FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Guinness World Records said Wednesday, April 3 that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers. The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

Prince Harry, Oprah work on mental health program for Apple

The duo will create a documentary series on mental health

Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign.

Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

Earlier this year, Apple enlisted Winfrey, together with Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, to try to overcome the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

The service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature Apple’s original shows and movies.

READ MORE: The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

READ MORE: iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond
Next story
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art gallery ‘branches out’

New exhibit at Rollin Art Centre will feature two artists

Alberni Valley students walk for water

École Alberni Elementary kids learn about accessible water with hands-on activity

Port Alberni wrestler earns national champion title

ADSS wrestler Paige Maher won the Women’s U17 69kg division

Port Alberni council approves two more retail cannabis stores

Port Pot Shop and Hive Cannabis received positive recommendations

Demonstrators demand action on Port Alberni watershed, public access to backcountry

Some promise seen in coast sector revitalization initiative, say protesters

WATCH: Annual Soccer Day jamboree a soggy affair in Port Alberni

Hundreds of kids braved storm to play anyway

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Ancient beer recipes recreated on Vancouver Island

NANAIMO - Ancient beers revived from study into influence of brews on ancient cultures

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read