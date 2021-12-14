FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Privacy watchdog orders Clearview AI to stop collecting, delete images of British Columbians

Commissioner said company refused to comply with results of investigation

B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy has ordered Clearview AI to stop collecting images of British Columbians and to delete those it already has.

The order came down on Tuesday (Dec. 14) from McEvoy’s office and follows “the company’s refusal to comply with recommendations made in the investigation report by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada,” along with their B.C. and Alberta counterparts.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

The ruling requires Clearview AI to, by Jan. 25, 2022, stop offering its facial recognition services that involve the collection and use of images and biometric facial arrays collected from B.C. residents without their consent to clients in the province; to cease the collection, use and disclosure of images and biometric facial arrays collected from individuals in B.C. without their consent; and to delete the images and biometric facial arrays it already has.

– with files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

privacy

Previous story
Parts of southern British Columbia could get up to 20 centimetres of snow

Just Posted

ADSS athletes carry a box of non-perishables collected during a food drive on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Annual food drive returns to Alberni District Secondary School after COVID-19 break

A giant Baby Yoda stuffie goes flying over the glass at the Dawg Pound (aka. Weyerhaeuser Arena) on Saturday, Dec. 11 during the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ annual Teddy Bear Toss. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs toss Coquitlam Express on Teddy Bear Toss night

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposures reported at three Alberni Valley schools

Sean Baxandall was driving south of Campbell River when he saw a bright flash of light (centre of screen) moving fast through the sky on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO)
VIDEO: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist