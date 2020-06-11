After a legal battle spanning three separate decades, the Hells Angels will retain ownership of clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

The province has lost a lengthy legal battle in which it was attempting to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver’s east end.

The proceedings, some of which date back to 2007, finally came to a close on June 11, with Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies ruling “it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future.”

This ruling dismisses the claims of the director of the Civil Forfeiture Office.

“Although the director adduced evidence that proves that members and associates of the East End, Kelowna and Nanaimo chapters have been convicted of criminal offences that were committed after 2005, none of those offences were proven to have involved or engaged any use of the clubhouses,” Davies wrote.

The province began its pursuit of the Nanaimo clubhouse in 2007, obtaining a court order allowing the government to hold the property and its contents throughout the length of the court proceedings. The court made that order based on evidence of illegal activity found during a multi-year investigation titled Project Halo by a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit into various alleged criminal activities of the Hells Angels in Nanaimo.

Proceedings seeking the forfeiture of the East End and Kelowna clubhouses began in 2012, alleging they had also been used as instruments of unlawful activity.

Since August 2015, the province sought the forfeiture of the clubhouses on the basis that they are likely to be used in the future for unlawful activity, and not past or present uses of the facility.

The Civil Forfeiture Office will release custody of the Nanaimo clubhouse and its contents, including three motorcycles belonging to three individual members, to the Hells Angels.

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hells Angels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital
Next story
B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council approves temporary expansion of sidewalk patios

Permits will help businesses with physical distancing rules

Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District farmers can now apply for abattoir licence

Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

Funeral held for young Vancouver Island Indigenous woman shot by police in northern N.B.

PROGRESS 2020: A vision for Port Alberni’s regional airport

As interest builds from aviation companies, ACRD focuses on what it wants at the airport

PROGRESS 2020: San Group’s Sangheras bank on technology in Port Alberni sawmill operations

Company focuses on state-of-the-art machinery for its expanding operations

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Most Read