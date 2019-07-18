Lisa Bisschop (centre) meets with volunteer organizers in the parking lot of McDonald’s in downtown Chilliwack Sunday morning, to coordinate a search for Grace Baranyk who had been missing for 24 hours at the time. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Grace Baranyk’s family members are starting to arrive in Chilliwack, as days wear on since the 86-year-old woman was last seen.

Her son Carl Stychin has arrived in town from England where he lives and works, and family from Smoky Lake, Alta. told The Progress they were planning to arrive July 19.

On Twitter earlier this week, her son reached out to those who are helping find his mother.

“In a world in which there is much to be depressed about, and despite the cruelty of the disease of dementia, the kindness of Grace’s neighbours and my friends, is overwhelming,” he wrote.

Baranyk was last seen on July 13 at about 10:30 a.m. at her home on Lenora Crescent. She has dementia, but lived alone with the help of care aides who would check on her routinely. When she hadn’t been located by Sunday, an impromptu search by community members began that have included hundreds of volunteers combing streets, parks, waterways and even taking to the skies in personal aircraft.

Some searchers have even sought the help of psychics who have provided clues to where they think Baranyk may be.

Several drone operators also received permission to search from the sky. On Monday, Petsearchers Canada was brought in to search with hounds, but no scent was picked up. A pop-up command centre for the search has been set up at McDonald’s and then at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on School Street, when rain picked up on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bloodhounds join the search for missing Chilliwack woman, with video

Chilliwack Search and Rescue also conducted an urban search for Baranyk at the outset of her disappearance, at the request of the RCMP.

There had been no recent confirmed sightings of Baranyk as of Thursday morning. Businesses and residents have been urged by the RCMP to check their property in any small areas where someone may hide, and to review security footage they may have from July 13.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Just Posted

Port Alberni beach closed due to high bacterial count

Island Health has closed Canal Waterfront Park on the Alberni Inlet to… Continue reading

Port Alberni RCMP identify suspect in locker room thefts

Multiple complaints came in about thefts from Echo Centre lockers

Logging truck accident briefly closes Franklin River Road near Port Alberni

A single vehicle rollover involving a logging truck temporarily closed Franklin River… Continue reading

Sports shorts: camps for kids, BC lawn bowling finals in Port Alberni

Lawn bowling BCs Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club will host the provincial… Continue reading

Proteau, Neilsen top men’s day at Alberni Golf Club

Next up is play with a British Open pro

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Man involved in beating and tasering over a drug debt to be sentenced in Nanaimo

Colin Damen Gary Lamontagne pleaded guilty to charges, including aggravated assault

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Chinook retention begins on North Island, but amid new size limit

DFO calls measures ‘difficult but necessary’ following rockslide on Fraser River

Most Read