Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Quadra Islanders are asking non-residents to avoid non-essential travel to the island.

Quadra Island is a tight knit community that has built a reputation for its hospitality and scenic beauty, according to a statement from the island’s regional district director, chamber of commerce and We Wai Kai First Nation.

“Every year visitors from all over British Columbia and from around the world are drawn to the island for its warm welcome, outstanding recreational opportunities and rich First Nations culture,” the statement says. “But in light of the growing crisis surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic community leaders are asking that visitors defer their travel plans to Quadra Island until further notice.”

Strathcona Regional District Electoral Area C representative Jim Abram, the Discovery Islands Chamber of Commerce, and the We Wai Kai First Nation (Cape Mudge), “all respectfully request that the public refrain from making non-essential visits to Quadra Island until the virus outbreak abates.”

“Quadra Island is a small community with limited resources and its share of vulnerable residents,” says Jim Abram, the regional district director for the Discovery Islands – Mainland inlets. “Like other small destinations we are at special risk of exposure from people who may unknowingly travel with the infection. We all know now that isolation and limiting travel are key strategies in fighting this epidemic. Our community is asking anyone thinking of visiting Quadra, for discretionary reasons, reconsider and make plans to come at a safer time when we look forward to welcoming our visitors back”.

Destination BC today put all domestic and international marketing campaigns on hold in a clear signal that it is time to put the brakes on tourism during this public health emergency.

The community organizations above encourage the public to stay home, stay safe and follow the clear guidelines issued by Health Canada and the British Columbia Public Health Officer.

“We offer our gratitude to our extended family of seasonal visitors in understanding our concerns and acknowledging that we want to be here safe and sound when it’s the right time to return and enjoy Quadra Island with us,” Abram says.

