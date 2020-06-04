Qualicum Beach man arrested over racist incident at Tseshaht First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP said the man turned himself in

A screenshot from the video shared on social media, showing a white pickup truck driving through the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. (SCREENSHOT)

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with an act of racism that took place in the Alberni Valley earlier this week.

A video circulating on social media shows a white pickup truck driving through Tseshaht First Nation territory at around 1:30 a.m. The occupant of the truck was throwing debris and yelling racist and derogatory comments. No one was injured in the incident, but several witnesses managed to capture the truck on video.

The footage went viral on social media, prompting responses from government officials in the Alberni Valley.

According to the Port Alberni RCMP, a Qualicum Beach man turned himself in to the detachment on Wednesday, June 3. He was arrested and has been cooperating with the investigation, say RCMP.

The RCMP have not released his name or any charges, but say he has been released from custody on conditions that will protect the Tseshaht First Nation and its residents and prevent further offences. A court date is still to be determined.

“This type of behaviour is reprehensible, and repulsive,” said Sergeant Peter Dionne, operations officer of the Port Alberni RCMP. “Luckily no one was hurt physically by this person’s actions, and the witnesses had the wherewithal to record the incident and forward it to the police for the investigation.”

The Tseshaht First Nation’s public requests for calm and restraint have assisted the investigation and prevented this incident from escalating during this very sensitive time, added Dionne.

“The Port Alberni RCMP detachment recognizes and respects their generosity of spirit and understanding in their guidance to the community and toward the suspects.”

