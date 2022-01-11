Quebec Premier François Legault, right, and then-Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda leave a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Quebec is reporting 62 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today, one day after the province’s public health director resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay ‘significant’ financial penalty

First time in Canada for a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be charged a financial penalty.

Legault made the announcement to reporters today in Montreal, adding that the levy will only apply to people who do not qualify for medical exemptions.

It is the first time a government in Canada has announced a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Legault says the amount of the penalty hasn’t been decided but will be “significant.”

He says about 10 per cent of adults in Quebec are unvaccinated but they represent about 50 per cent of intensive care patients.

Earlier today, Quebec reported 62 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of people killed by COVID-19 in the province to 12,028, the most in Canada.

More coming…

—The Canadian Press

