FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Heavy rain in Port Renfrew, lighter elsewhere, set to ease by Sunday evening

Vancouver Island residents can expect a day of heavy downpours Sunday (Oct. 30), with rainfall warnings in the forecast.

Environment Canada has put warnings in place for the western portions of the Island, as well as special weather statements for the inland and eastern portions of Vancouver Island, south of Port Alberni.

Western Vancouver Island is set to see the heaviest rain with nearly 100 mm in total set to have fallen by the end of Sunday after the atmospheric river system first made its way to the Island from the coastal mainland areas on Thursday.

That heavy rain will hit Port Renfrew hardest today, with the community set to receive nearly 25 mm of rain today, while northern regions will receive lesser amounts. There are also strong southerly winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 also forecasted for Sunday morning.

Things will be slightly calmer in Greater Victoria, where 20 to 40 mm of rain is forecast. The area is also set for strong southeast winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h near southern sections of the Strait of Georgia this morning.

The federal weather agency also issued a special weather statement for the Malahat Highway, cautioning drivers of the potential for water pooling and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain is set to ease into Sunday evening as the atmospheric river weather system passes.

