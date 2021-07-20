(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP catch Vancouver Island shoplifting suspect with $14,000 in drugs

32-year-old Campbell River woman could face multiple charges

A Campbell River woman was caught with nearly $14,000 worth of drugs as well as cash and stolen items after police responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Duncan Mall in June.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers were called to a business at the mall on June 1, after staff suspected a woman of shoplifting. As the officers escorted her out of the business, alarms at the door sounded, and the woman was arrested and searched. She was found to be in possession of several stolen items, illicit street drugs with a combined value of $13,980 and $1,600 cash. She also had four outstanding warrants for her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, but the 32-year-old Campbell River woman could face charges of drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

“This is an example of the drug trade and its link to stolen property in our community,” Staff Sgt. Chris Swain said. “We really must commend the investigators for their excellent work regarding this file. It shows how something as small as a shoplifting file can lead to something much more severe in every day police work. It also shows that when the community takes part and reports suspicious or odd activities, it enables police to be active in dealing with problem locales. So really the staff at this business deserves credit for this success as well.”

READ MORE: Vehicle flees from traffic stop in Cowichan, leads RCMP to Saanich drug trafficking operation

READ MORE: Drug bust in Duncan leads to ‘substantial seizure’

Drug bustRCMP

Previous story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space
Next story
2 Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens recalled due to elevated levels of benzene

Just Posted

2020 DAY IN YOUR LIFE WINNER —11:12 A.M. Frank Holm, a volunteer with the Alberni Pacific Railway, measures the area where he wants to install a grab bar on a 1909 CN Caboose at the APR’s Roundhouse behind Smitty’s on Third Avenue. Holm has put hundreds of hours into restoring the caboose, which used to sit outside a McDonald’s Restaurant in Nanaimo. (RICHARD SPENCER PHOTO)
July 21 is a Day in the Life of Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a suspicious fire in the 2800-block of Second Avenue on Monday, July 19. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate suspicious structure fire

Workers on the Somass Sawmill site load equipment from the mill onto a flatdeck on Friday, July 15, 2021. A worker on the site said Western Forest Products is moving equipment to other mills it owns. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni looks at options for Somass Sawmill property

Commercial gillnet fisher Ryan Daynes repairs his net from the Lily M. on one of the wharf fingers at Centennial Pier, Port Alberni, on June 24, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Commercial salmon fishers left high and dry over sudden DFO closures