RCMP are searching throughout northern Manitoba for two B.C. murder suspects. (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Police have found items linked to two B.C. murder suspects on the shores of a Manitoba river on Aug. 2.

In a Tuesday update, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found “several items directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres away from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

The items were found on the same day as a damaged boat. RCMP said they searched 29 metres around the boat on Sunday but did not find any more items linked to the suspects.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Mounties said the roadblock on the road headed into Gillam, Man., has been removed but police remain in the area.

The search was prompted by a helicopter spotting an abandoned boat on the shores of the river. Some have said the boat was abandoned there last year, but Manitoba RCMP did not comment on the issue.

The two Port Alberni men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecture Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19, and remain suspects in the double homicide of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the suspects since July 22. McLeod and Schmegelsky were declared suspect on July 23.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Editor’s note: Manitoba RCMP initially said the items were found on Aug. 3, not Aug. 2. The above story has been updated with the most up to date information.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information
Next story
Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Language revitalization pole project runs out of money

Carvers continue to work as group makes urgent plea for funding

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker first music festival in Canada to Leave No Trace

Festival will leave behind only good vibes—not garbage

Swim advisory lifted at Canal Beach in Port Alberni

New area of concern crops up along Somass River

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him

Courtenay family awakened about 1:30 a.m. to sound of breaking glass

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Keith Urban to be back for Sunfest 2020 in Cowichan

A rainstorm Thursday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and Sunfest just got better from there

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Man dies in Nanaimo lake on long weekend

An apparent drowning at Brannen Lake claimed the life of a man in his seventies on Monday

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Most Read