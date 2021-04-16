Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)

RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

A baby is safe and in stable condition after the newborn was taken from Royal Inland Hospital against the medical advice related to the infant’s survival.

Kamloops RCMP was alerted and managed to find the infant inside a vehicle that was attempting to flee the area.

Due to concerns for the infant’s life, officers had to provide medical assistance to the baby until paramedics arrived.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said once the newborn was located, the child was returned to the hospital help could be provided which was crucial to the baby’s survival.

She stated the appropriate family supports were engaged.”

The police investigation into the infant’s removal from the hospital is ongoing.

