RCMP investigating spiked tree found in Fairy Creek area

RCMP are investigating after a tree spiked with metal and PVC pipe was found in the Fairy Creek area. (RCMP handout)

The RCMP is investigating after spikes were found in a fallen old growth tree in the Fairy Creek injuction area.

On April 7, Sooke and Lake Cowichan RCMP were alerted to a spiked tree located near the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road. Employees with a security company located approximately 30 metal tree spikes that had been driven through the trunk of a fallen old growth tree that had been dragged to the area from where it had been cut.

The Fairy Creek area has been the site of massive demonstrations as logging protesters clashed with forestry workers and RCMP since 2020. Protests had wound down in recent months as winter set in.

The RCMP say it is believed the spiked tree was intentionally placed in order to hinder forestry workers from safely conducting their operations. In addition, PVC piping was found inside the log which was intended to be used as a “sleeping dragon”, a device commonly used by protestors to secure themselves to a physical structure.

“This tactic to impede forestry operations is not only illegal, but is extremely dangerous,” said Chief Superintendent John Brewer, Gold Commander of the RCMP Community-Industry Response Group. “We wish to remind everyone that peaceful protest can take place without a risk of harming others. In return, criminal acts such as these will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted according to our Canadian laws.”

The RCMP will continue to actively patrol the forestry roads and the corridor to ensure they remain accessible and clear of obstructions.

